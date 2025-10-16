Indonesian defense minister says country set to acquire J-10 fighter jets from China, declines to provide details: media

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway after returning from a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

The Indonesian defense minister said on Wednesday that the country is set to acquire J-10 fighter jets from China, according to Indonesian news agency Antara. A Chinese expert said that the J-10 is an aircraft with strong capabilities and high cost-effectiveness, widely believed to have been combat proven, making it a competitive and well-received option on the international arms market.Indonesia's Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has confirmed that Indonesia is set to acquire Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China, Indonesian news agency Antara reported on Wednesday."They will be flying over Jakarta soon," Sjamsoeddin told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.However, he declined to provide details regarding the purchase timeline or the expected delivery of the aircraft, according to the Antara report.Back in June, Reuters reported that Indonesia was weighing buying China's J-10 fighter jets while also considering finalizing a purchase of US-made F-15EX jets. The report quoted the country's Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto as saying that Jakarta was reviewing system compatibility and after-sales support as well as pricing.Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the J-10 has gained international recognition, particularly after the India-Pakistan clash.The J-10 is a cost-effective option with outstanding radar detection capability, powerful air-to-air missiles, widely believed to have been combat proven, Zhang said, noting that the Chinese aircraft should be able to fulfill the needs of Indonesia.In 2022, Indonesia bought 42 French Rafale jets worth $8.1 billion, six of which will be delivered next year in efforts to modernize its ageing military hardware, according to the Reuters report.According to Zhang's analysis, it would be a reasonable approach to procure weapons and equipment from multiple sources to better safeguard its national security, not putting all eggs in one basket. He also highlighted a good bilateral relationship between China and Indonesia.The Chinese side has not made any announcement about the reported potential J-10 procurement by the Indonesian side, but in response to previous media inquiry regarding reports that some countries are in talks with China about arms procurement plans, including the J-10 fighter jet, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said in July that China has always taken a prudent and responsible attitude regarding arms exports."We are willing to share the achievements of China's equipment development with friendly countries and contribute constructively to regional and global peace and stability," he said.