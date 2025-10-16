Innovation, smart tech take center stage at 138th Canton Fair

A buyer (L) learns about mobile phones during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

The 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, started on Wednesday, with the number of exhibitors exceeding 32,000, a record high.Scheduled to take place from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4 in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, this edition of the fair has also attracted a record number of buyers. As of Monday, over 240,000 buyers from 218 export markets had pre-registered, reflecting a 10-percent increase compared to the previous edition.Among them -- the number of buyers from the European Union, the United States and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative has increased significantly. Meanwhile, more than 400 leading purchasing companies will attend the fair.According to surveys conducted ahead of the fair, over 1 million new products developed in the past year will be showcased at this edition of fair, while around 800,000 items will make their debuts at the fair.This edition of the Canton Fair will, for the first time, feature a smart medical zone -- which has attracted 47 companies showcasing products such as surgical robots, intelligent monitoring systems and wearable devices. It will continue to feature a service robot zone, which has drawn 46 leading industry players to display their humanoid robots, robotic dogs and other innovations."I have been to many fairs all around the world, but the Canton Fair has something different. Even though it is held two times a year, every six months, you are able to find something different, something innovative," said Canyigit Atay, chief product officer at Arzum Electrical Home Appliances from Turkiye.As Turkiye's leading home appliances and electrical sales company, Arzum has expanded its business to over 90 countries and regions worldwide. Since 1990, the company has worked closely with Chinese suppliers.The Canton Fair, according to Atay, is not merely a trading event, but also a window to observe China's latest innovations. This year, the company is focusing mainly on coffee machines and related products."This time I'm able to see some new products, especially the service robots. I'm impressed by the robot coffee machines, and we have already started cooperation with one of these companies," Atay said.The 138th Canton Fair brings together 46 leading service robot companies showcasing humanoid robots, robotic dogs and other advanced robotic technologies.A robotic arm precisely cutting a model under the operator's command drew crowds of overseas buyers to Yuanhua Tech's booth. Founded in 2018, the company holds over 100 invention patents."Our surgical robots can achieve precise operations with dynamic correction technology. They have performed over 5,000 clinical surgeries in hospitals in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong," said Li Aili, founder and chairman of Yuanhua Tech, Perception and AI Technologies Limited.The company, Li added, aims to reach more international partners and deliver safer, more precise surgical solutions worldwide by participating in the Canton Fair.According to the organizer, over 10,000 of the exhibiting companies hold national-level titles such as national high-tech enterprises or "little giant" enterprises, a record high number.Hamat Tofiq Ahmed, a buyer serving customers in the Middle East, said he was drawn to products from Gree Electric Appliances, a Chinese home appliance giant. He is looking for air conditioning products capable of withstanding high temperatures in countries across the region.According to Zeng Fanlong, a director of sales for East Europe area at Gree, the company will display more than 130 products at the 138th Canton Fair, including 50 new models."We are deepening cooperation with clients in Europe and America while introducing competitive products to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa," Zeng said.Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year. It is the longest-running of several comprehensive international trade events in China, and has been hailed as the barometer of China's foreign trade.