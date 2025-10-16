Large gold mine is discovered in Northwest China’s Gansu Province

Gold mine File photo: VCG

A large gold mine was recently discovered in Yumen, Northwest China's Gansu Province, with newly added gold reserve exceeding 40 tons, equivalent to the resource volume of two large-scale gold mines, the Department of Natural Resources of Gansu Province announced on Wednesday.The gold mine discovered this time is a large-scale gold mine identified through large-scale geochemical exploration methods based on fundamental geological surveys. This achievement has significant guiding implications for gold exploration in the southern belt of Beishan, Gansu, particularly in relation to ductile shear zones.It provides valuable practical experience for gold exploration in similar regions, especially in terms of selecting exploration methods, refining prospecting strategies, and determining exploration directions, according to the department.On January 19, the China Geological Survey announced that it achieved a breakthrough in gold exploration in three mining areas in Gansu, North China's Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China's Heilongjiang, with a cumulative addition of 168 tons of gold resources.On September 10, Xu Dachun, vice minister of Natural Resources, said during a press conference that the Dadonggou gold mine in Northeast China's Liaoning Province has been preliminarily assessed to have nearly 1,500 tons of gold resources, potentially becoming another world-class gold mine in China following the Jiaodong gold mine in East China's Shandong.A report released by the Ministry of Natural Resources shows that, as of 2023, China's gold resource reserves amounted to 3,203.77 tons.Global Times