Chinese FM responds to claims of financial troubles for Jakarta-Bandung HSR

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



China stands ready to work with Indonesia to continue facilitating the high-quality operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway so that the project will play a bigger role in driving Indonesia's economic and social development and enhancing connectivity in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told the Global Times during a regular press briefing held on Monday.



Asked to comment on media reports that the Indonesian government is negotiating a debt restructuring with China for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, and individual we-media claimed that the railway is in difficulty due to financial challenges, Guo said that when assessing a high-speed railway project, apart from the financial figures and economic indicators, one must also take into consideration its public benefit and comprehensive returns.



Guo stated that it has been two years since the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway officially went into operation. Over the past two years, the railway has maintained safe, unimpeded and orderly operation. It has provided services for over 11.71 million passengers, with passenger flow still increasing steadily, and its economic and social benefit continues to be unleashed, creating large amounts of jobs for the local people and boosting economic growth along the line. These have been recognized and welcomed by various sectors of Indonesia.



"Governments of the two countries attach great importance to the development of the project. Competent authorities and companies of the two sides have maintained close coordination to provide strong support for the safe and stable operation of the railway," Guo said.



