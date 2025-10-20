How China’s green shipping drive creates greater certainty in global trade

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

As global trade navigates one of its most unpredictable periods in recent memory, the maritime sector has once again become a barometer of the world economy's shifting tides. Against this backdrop, the 2025 North Bund Forum in Shanghai has drawn wide attention as a venue for dialogue on how to advance the development of the shipping industry amid rapid technological change and geopolitical shifts.At this year's forum, China's Ministry of Transport launched the Initiative for International Cooperation on Green Shipping Corridors, reflecting the country's commitment to advancing global collaboration through an open and inclusive approach. In addition, several cooperative achievements were announced, including plans to establish a green shipping corridor between Qingdao Port in East China's Shandong Province and the Port of Hamburg in Germany. Taken together, these moves suggest a broader recognition that progress in global shipping depends not only on technological innovation but also on sustained international cooperation.Rising port fees in the US are placing additional pressure on global supply chains, creating uncertainty for shipping schedules and overall logistics costs. By contrast, China is advancing the green and digital transformation of its maritime sector while working with economic partners to cultivate an open, resilient, and sustainable shipping ecosystem. Through the adoption of advanced technologies and the reduction of overall logistics costs, these measures help strengthen the industry's long-term stability and create new pathways for global trade and economic growth.According to the Xinhua News Agency, China has maintained its top global ranking in maritime connectivity for several consecutive years, with steadily expanding openness and international cooperation in the sector. The development of China's maritime networks represents a "positive asset" for global shipping, providing much-needed stability for international trade. These efforts are precisely the type of measures that the global trading system depends on to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world.China's exploration of green shipping is injecting greater certainty into global trade. The country has undertaken multi-level efforts to advance this transformation, encompassing policy guidance, technological innovation, infrastructure development, and international cooperation. These concrete actions and achievements demonstrate China's determination to integrate clean energy and intelligent technologies into the shipping industry - reshaping maritime and port infrastructure in ways that enhance efficiency and resilience for global trade.Chinese shipyards are at the forefront of the global shift toward clean-energy vessels. For instance, in February, China State Shipbuilding Corp unveiled a 64,500-kilowatt methanol-diesel dual-fuel marine engine in Shanghai, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 7.5 percent and enabling smart, 5G-based real-time monitoring for efficient operations, according to Xinhua. Such advances align with China's goal of promoting green shipping.In the area of infrastructure development, while rising port fees and other measures imposed by the US could disrupt international shipping flows, China is actively advancing its port construction and modernization. Major Chinese ports such as Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan are accelerating the build-out of green fuel-supply infrastructure and upgrading toward smarter, more efficient, and low-carbon operations. Despite international disruptions, China is continuously improving its domestic port infrastructure and actively shaping a more stable and resilient global maritime trade environment.Moreover, China has maintained an open and pragmatic stance in fostering international cooperation on green shipping. Whether in the application of new-energy vessels, port emissions reduction or digitalized shipping management, China is taking an action-oriented stance to promote openness and international cooperation. The release of the Initiative for International Cooperation on Green Shipping Corridors reflects China's responsible and open stance.China's pursuit of green upgrading in the shipping sector is not merely a response to climate change, but also an intrinsic requirement for the shipping industry to move toward modernization and the country's pursuit of high-quality economic development. With tighter energy-efficiency standards and low-carbon fuel regulations, China's intensifying efforts could make a bigger contribution to the international goal of bringing down carbon emissions in the shipping sector.In a world of heightened geo- economic uncertainty, a cooperation network centered on green shipping will also help global supply chains run more smoothly and sustainably. Green shipping corridors will create predictable, low-carbon routes, smart connected ports and coordinated fuel-supply systems - reducing the risk of supply-chain shocks, regulatory surprises or stranded-asset outcomes. By embedding sustainability into trade infrastructure, China's green-shipping drive contributes not only to climate goals, but also to the improved resilience of global trade.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn