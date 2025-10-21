China sees steady growth in people's incomes in first three quarters

A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)

China's per capita disposable income posted steady growth in the first three quarters of 2025, supported by overall economic stability and a stable job market, official data showed on Monday.The country's per capita disposable income stood at 32,509 yuan (about 4,580 U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of this year, up 5.1 percent year on year in nominal terms, while representing an increase of 5.2 percent after deducting price factors, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Median per capita disposable income nationwide was 27,149 yuan during the period, an increase of 4.5 percent year on year.Incomes of rural residents increased 5.7 percent year on year in nominal terms, maintaining a faster growth rate than that of urban residents, which rose 4.4 percent over the same period, said Zhang Yi, an official with the NBS.Meanwhile, China's per capita consumption expenditure came in at 21,575 yuan, up 4.6 percent year on year in nominal terms and increasing by 4.7 percent after deduction of price factors.Consumer spending on services maintained solid growth, accounting for 46.8 percent of total consumption expenditure, the data showed.In the next phase, China will step up efforts to maintain stability in the job market, promote steady growth in people's incomes, and strengthen residents' capacity and willingness to consume, Zhang said.Monday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year.