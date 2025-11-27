UAE banks' assets rise to AED5.2 trillion at end of September 2025: CBUAE

Gross banks' assets increased by 2.2 percent from AED5,087.0 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED5,199.9 billion at the end of September 2025, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).



In its Monetary & Banking Developments - September 2025, the CBUAE announced an increase in money supply aggregate M1 by 0.4 percent, from AED1,028.7 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED1,032.7 billion at the end of September 2025. The increase was due to a rise in currency in circulation outside banks by 1.0 percent and in monetary deposits by 0.3 percent.



The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.0 percent, from AED2,562.9 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED2,589.3 billion at the end of September 2025. M2 increased due to AED22.4 billion growth in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.



Money supply aggregate M3 also increased by 1.4 percent, from AED3,079.5 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED3,123.3 billion at the end of September 2025. M3 increased due to the rise in M2, amplified by AED17.4 billion increase in government deposits.





