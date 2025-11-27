JSDF source's claim of being capable of sinking aircraft carrier Fujian ‘nothing but sheer fantasy’: Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense



At the regular press conference of China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday, a reporter raised a question regarding a claim from a source in the Japanese Self-Defense Forces that if the aircraft carrier Fujian takes military action in the Taiwan Straits, "the Japanese and US forces will have the capability to sink it."



In response, Jiang Bin, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, said that "it is nothing but sheer fantasy and an overestimation of one's own abilities."



