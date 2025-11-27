MOFCOM responds to query on when China, US will complete signing of formal trade deal, details about soybeans
By Global Times Published: Nov 27, 2025 04:34 PM
He Yongqian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT
Responding to a foreign media inquiry about when China and the US are expected to complete the signing of a formal trade agreement and whether any specific details about soybeans can be disclosed, He Yongqian, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the ministry has previously released information on the joint arrangements of the China-US economic and trade consultations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, introducing the main outcomes and consensus reached in the talks, including agricultural trade. He said China is willing to continue maintaining close communication with the US team to jointly ensure the implementation of the results of the economic and trade consultations.