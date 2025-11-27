SOURCE / ECONOMY
MOFCOM responds to query on when China, US will complete signing of formal trade deal, details about soybeans
By Global Times Published: Nov 27, 2025 04:34 PM
He Yongqian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

He Yongqian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT


Responding to a foreign media inquiry about when China and the US are expected to complete the signing of a formal trade agreement and whether any specific details about soybeans can be disclosed, He Yongqian, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the ministry has previously released information on the joint arrangements of the China-US economic and trade consultations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, introducing the main outcomes and consensus reached in the talks, including agricultural trade. He said China is willing to continue maintaining close communication with the US team to jointly ensure the implementation of the results of the economic and trade consultations.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
China, US to hold economic and trade talks in Malaysia from October 24 to 27: MOFCOM

Upon agreement between China and the US, He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist ...

Chinese commerce ministry responds to question on whether China will buy soybeans from US Midwest region

When asked to brief the details of a meeting between Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative with the ...

China will never agree to any deal at expense of principled stance: MOFCOM on what China gained from China-US consensus on TikTok

Asked what China has gained from the framework consensus reached between China and the US to allow TikTok ...