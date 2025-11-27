CHINA / MILITARY
Hype that ‘Fujian cannot conduct simultaneous fighter jet takeoffs and landings’ a ‘sour-grapes’ claim: Chinese defense ministry
By Global Times Published: Nov 27, 2025 05:25 PM
Recently, the aircraft carrier formation <em>Fujian</em> of the PLA Navy conducts multi-subject maritime training, marking the first live-force maritime training since its commissioning, the PLA Navy announces in a statement on November 18, 2025. Photo: Screenshot from the official WeChat account of the PLA Navy

In response to foreign media hyping that China's aircraft carrier Fujian cannot conduct simultaneous fighter jet takeoffs and landings, and an assertion by a retired US Navy captain that the Fujian's operational capability is only "about 60 percent" of the US Nimitz-class carrier, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the Fujian's combat capability will be demonstrated by facts, and he has no comment on such "sour-grape" claims.

