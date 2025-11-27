Stories of High-Quality Development | Green finance safeguards grassland ecology





Narrator: An Dong, Business Director, Aba Central Sub-Branch, China United Property Insurance Co., Ltd.



Yaks have been the lifeblood of families for generations on the plateau in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in northwestern Sichuan Province, where pastoral communities thrive at an average altitude of over 3,500 meters. Every year, at the turn of winter and spring, the plateau is often struck by sudden blizzards, posing a life-or-death challenge to the yaks. This past March, a cold snap of a magnitude not seen in decades hit Xiaojin county in Aba. Snow blanketed the pastures, and many herders watched helplessly as their yaks died of hunger and cold. When I received a call from Huang Minghua, a local herder, his voice was hoarse with despair. "An Dong, the yaks... so many have fallen," he said.



On Huang's grasslands, over 40 yaks lay in the snow. Following insurance protocols and ecological protection requirements, we explained to him that compensation was contingent on the safe disposal of the yaks' carcasses. This was no mere formality — it was essential to safeguarding the grasslands and water sources and preventing the spread of disease. Though Huang initially struggled to accept this, he eventually agreed after our patient communication.



We went on to oversee the centralized disposal of the fallen yaks. Using an electronic ear tag system, we quickly verified the identities of the animals and completed the on-site assessment and damage evaluation. The compensation was swiftly transferred to Huang's account. This payment not only helped him overcome the crisis but also revealed the deeper value of the insurance — more than financial relief, it represented a shared responsibility for the stewardship of the grassland ecology.



Beyond compensation, we provide insured herders with annual supplies such as lick blocks and medicines to reduce the risks of disease and disaster-related losses. Moreover, the electronic "identity tags" on each yak serve as reliable proof for future mortgage loans, helping herders access financing and ease financial pressures.



When I revisited Huang's pasture this summer, I was heartened to see fresh green shoots emerging from the once snow-covered land. Even more encouraging was when Huang eagerly led me to the edge of the pasture, pointing to a lush stretch of grass and saying, "Look, this area is growing the best. I've set it aside as a rest zone, just as you suggested."



From yak insurance and safe disposal to livestock collateral financing and resource recycling, a green financial network encompassing breeding, insurance, ecology and industry is steadily taking shape. More and more herders, like Huang, are finding ways to protect their native grasslands while securing a sustainable livelihood. The ecological shield along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River is now radiating with renewed vitality.





