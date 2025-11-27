Stories of High-Quality Development | Sci-tech finance empowers space exploration





Narrator: Wang Lei, President, Beijing Pilot Free Trade Zone High-End Industries Area Sub-Branch, China Minsheng Bank



On Oct. 19, as I once again watched the Lijian-1 rocket pierce the sky with its dazzling tail flames and successfully deliver its payload into the predetermined orbit, my excitement and pride were beyond words. CAS Space, which carried out this launch mission, ranks among the top players in the commercial rocket launch service market in China. This was not merely a feat in aerospace; it was a vivid testament to how financial strength has safeguarded China's commercial aerospace endeavors, propelling us collectively toward the stars and the cosmos.



Looking back over the past decade, China's commercial aerospace sector has moved from "following others" to "running alongside them." Guided by national satellite constellation projects and with multiple commercial rocket companies achieving successful launches, the industry has flourished across the entire supply chain, including satellite manufacturing and downstream applications. This signifies that market-driven space activities are rapidly getting into the "fast lane" of development. However, behind these glories lies the harsh reality of entrepreneurial challenges. We understand that the traditional financial "measuring sticks" fall short of gauging the heights of innovation reached by these star-chasing enterprises.



Those days of tackling difficulties remain vivid in my memories: piled high in our offices were no longer regular financial statements but technical documents — rocket engine schematics, fuel comparative analyses, and more. Every technical term posed a wall we had to scale. Immersing ourselves on the front lines, we visited companies, inspected factories, and consulted experts, pushing ourselves to become quasi-aerospace professionals.



Evaluating the enterprises themselves was of paramount importance. We shifted our focus from short-term revenue metrics to scrutinizing the background and execution capabilities of the teams, the core barriers of their intellectual property, and the future market potential of their products. We meticulously refined our reports, translating technical jargon into sound financial solutions. We strived to design credit solutions that better met the needs of these enterprises and boldly explored innovations like intellectual property pledges, venture loans, and other models, ultimately designing solutions that truly fit these companies.



We will remain committed to our corporate mission of "serving the public and caring for people's livelihoods," excel in the field of sci-tech finance, contribute to the development of new quality productive forces, and provide high-quality, full-life-cycle services for enterprises. The romance of aerospace lies in reaching for the stars. The romance of finance lies in paving a golden pathway for the dream of launching rockets.





