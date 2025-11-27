MOFCOM to expand telecom, healthcare pilot openings, improve environment for foreign investment

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has pledged to take targeted measures in key sectors to improve business environment for foreign enterprises, such as further expanding market access for foreign investment in China.The remarks were made in response to a media inquiry regarding the recent increase in investments in China by multinational companies such as AstraZeneca, and, against the backdrop of efforts to build the "Invest in China" brand and of local governments' stepping up overseas investment promotion trips, concrete measures that the ministry will take to support foreign enterprises and further improve the business environment.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, MOFCOM Spokesperson He Yongqian said that since the beginning of this year, the ministry, together with relevant departments and local authorities, has organized a series of investment promotion activities both at home and abroad to proactively present China's investment opportunities.China will further expand market access for foreign investment, with a particular focus on areas in the services sector and advancing pilot openings in fields such as telecommunications and healthcare, said the MOFCOM spokesperson.During the eighth China International Import Expo in early November, the ministry held several key events, including a roundtable for foreign-invested enterprises, the 2025 Shanghai City Investment Promotion Conference, a dedicated promotion event for pilot free trade zones and a green and low carbon industry matchmaking session.Foreign companies participating in these events expressed strong confidence in China's economy and noted that they are deepening their presence in the Chinese market through measures such as advancing localization, accelerating digitalization, and expanding green and low carbon transformation, said He.The ministry will fully implement the "market access and national treatment" requirements in already opened sectors, helping foreign-invested enterprises address specific market access issues they encounter.China will further enhance services for foreign investment, the spokesperson said, noting that the MOFCOM will deepen reforms of the foreign investment promotion system and mechanisms, make full use of various bilateral and multilateral investment promotion platforms, and strengthen the role of national economic development zones, pilot free trade zones and comprehensive pilot programs for expanding opening in the services sector.These efforts aim to create favorable environment for foreign enterprises to invest and grow in China, she said.The spokesperson said that efforts will include organizing roundtables with foreign-invested enterprises to turn companies' "wish lists" into government "service lists."China will focus on key foreign enterprises concerns, such as resource access, qualifications, standards and government procurement, to improve the service and support system for foreign investment. The country will ensure national treatment and cultivate a first-class market-oriented, law-governed business environment, the spokesperson said.China's attractiveness to foreign businesses continues to expand. From January to October 2025, a total of 53,782 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide, an increase of 14.7 percent year-on-year, according to the MOFCOM. By industry, actual use of foreign investment grew to varying degrees in e-commerce services, medical instruments and equipment manufacturing and aerospace equipment manufacturing.