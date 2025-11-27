Outline of Xi's thought on strengthening military published
By Xinhua Published: Nov 27, 2025 10:47 PM
A textbook outlining Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military has been published by the People's Liberation Army Publishing House.
It reflects the historic achievements and transformations attained in the practice of building a strong military under the guidance of the thought.
It was compiled by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission and serves as an authoritative textbook for political theory courses in military universities and colleges.