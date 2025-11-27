Chinese men’s basketball team eyes talent pipeline for World Cup qualifiers

China's star center Zhou Qi Photo: VCG

The Chinese men's national team will begin their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers with clashes against arch-rivals South Korea on Friday night in Beijing and at an away game on Monday. Balancing proven veterans with rising talent, China is not only eyeing spots for the World Cup, but more importantly building depth for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.A total of 16 teams have been divided into four groups for the Asian qualifiers. China was drawn with Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei in Group B. The top three teams from each group will advance to the second round, where 12 teams will ultimately vie for seven spots in the World Cup to be held in Qatar. The World Cup also offers seven direct berths for the 2028 Olympics.The defensive intensity and team cohesion that helped China win silver at the Asian Cup in August remain the foundation for the team to strive for new heights, Liu Yu, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times.Despite a narrow one-point loss to powerhouse Australia in the Asian Cup final, China displayed collective resilience and defensive commitment and demonstrated their solid progress after a recent struggle on the international stage.China suffered a heavy defeat to the Philippines and finished the 2023 World Cup with a 1-4 record, ranking 29th overall. It was the worst result in the team's history at the World Cup.After the painful defeat at the last World Cup, the team began rebuilding. The Asian Cup showed clear progress on the defensive end and introduced several promising young players such as Wang Junjie. In the coming qualifiers, more young players could have the chance to step up, helping expand the talent pool for major tournaments ahead, Liu noted.Except for Wang, who is playing for the University of San Francisco in the NCAA, the team has retained the core of its Asian Cup roster while adding players returning from injury as well as young talent who performed well at the just concluded National Games. The comeback of key players such as Zhou Qi, Zeng Fanbo and Zhang Zhenlin signals a healthier, more complete lineup.Jiang Haoran, one of the standouts at the National Games, has earned a well-deserved call-up, reflecting a talent-selection strategy that rewards domestic performance.Head coach Guo Shiqiang said that the goal is not just preparing for the two qualifiers, but aiming at identifying, developing, and reserving talent for the 2027 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics.Facing South Korea has never been easy. Their identity has long been defined by sharp perimeter shooting, quick ball movement and tactical discipline. Leveraging the size and physicality of China's frontcourt to create mismatches and slow the rhythm of the game could be vital for the matchup. China defeated South Korea to reach the semifinal during the Asian Cup."The qualifiers represent a new start for China," Yang Yang, vice president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) said at a press conference on Wednesday. "The match against South Korea will be filled with challenges. I hope Chinese players can perform their best at home."The next two games against South Korea won't define everything. The qualifiers give the Chinese team the opportunity to strengthen competitiveness and build for the future, Liu said.As China begins its World Cup qualifying journey, this window is not just a test of execution against a tough South Korean team, it is a test of depth and direction for the future of Chinese basketball.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn