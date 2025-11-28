Value of China’s logistics sector surpasses 293 trillion yuan in Jan–Oct period: federation

A humanoid robot demonstrates logistics sorting at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 26, 2025. Photo: VCG

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first 10 months of 2025, driven by robust demand in high-end manufacturing and green industries, according to industry data on Friday.China's total social logistics value rose 5.1 percent year-on-year to reach 293.7 trillion yuan ($41.48 trillion) from January to October, the China Media Group (CMG) reported, citing data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).In particular, the value of logistics for industrial products increased by 5.3 percent during the period, maintaining steady growth, with equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing as the main drivers, the CFLP said.Driven by key sectors such as cross-border e-commerce, high-end manufacturing, and fresh produce trade, international air cargo and mail transport volume in October increased by over 20 percent year-on-year.During the period, a total of 28,000 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight trains were operated, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent. Port container throughput rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year, with some capacity showing a trend of shifting toward emerging markets such as Southeast Asia.From January to October, the total revenue of the logistics industry reached 11.8 trillion yuan, up 4.5 percent year-on-year. During the same period, the logistics business revenue of key logistics enterprises grew by 4.4 percent year-on-year, with the growth rate remaining relatively stable for three consecutive months.During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), China made significant progress in modern logistics development, and the logistics market remained the largest in the world, the CMG reported in August.In the first four years of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the ratio of total social logistics costs to GDP fell by 0.6 percentage points, cutting overall costs by nearly 900 billion yuan, CMG said.Global Times