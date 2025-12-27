Staff pretend to be panda in 'keeper experience tour' in Japanese theme park to boost tourism after pandas’ departure: Japanese media





Since all four pandas at a theme park in Shirahama town of the western Japanese prefecture of Wakayama returned to China in June, Shirahama launched a “keeper experience tour” project where a staff member donned a panda costume, allowing visitors to simulate tasks like drawing blood from the animal, TV Asahi reported.According to the Xinhua News Agency, the four pandas -- 24-year-old Rauhin and her three daughters, 8-year-old Yuihin, 6-year-old Saihin and 4-year-old Fuhin -- arrived in the city of Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 28.

A staff member dressed in a panda costume imitates the iconic laid-back pose of the panda Yuihin. Photo: screenshot from TV Asahi report

According to the report, Adventure World in Shirahama Town launched the "keeper experience tour", which is a tour that allows visitors to enter the backstage areas once inhabited by the pandas and experience the work of a keeper. Participants need to wear keeper jackets and panda-patterned hats.The activities include simulating drawing blood from a panda, TV Asahi reported.A staff member dressed in a panda costume imitates the iconic laid-back pose of the panda Yuihin.Upon completing the tour, participants can receive a "keeper certification," the report said.TV Asahi reported that Shirahama Town, now without its pandas, is feeling the impact on tourism.An employee at a bus company remarked, "There has been a significant drop in visitors. [Compared to 2024,] it's probably down by about half," according to the report.According to the report, a staff member of a hotel in Shirahama stated, "The legacy left by the pandas was immense. To fill that void, we must make substantial efforts. We are working hard to do just that."Global Times