China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 19th session Saturday in Beijing.



At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a law on the safety management of hazardous chemicals, revisions to the Fisheries Law, the Civil Aviation Law, the Law on the Standard Spoken and Written Chinese Language, and the Foreign Trade Law, as well as a decision to approve a report by the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee on the progress of legislative review and cleanup and related handling measures.



President Xi Jinping signed six presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.

