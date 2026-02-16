China predicts over 285 million inter-regional trips on first day of Spring Festival holiday

A drone photo taken on Feb. 15, 2026 shows vehicles driving on an expressway in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. The figure represents a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
A bullet train runs in the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers are pictured at the Jiaxing South Railway Station in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers take a train at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers wait for trains at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua