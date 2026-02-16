China predicts over 285 million inter-regional trips on first day of Spring Festival holiday

A drone photo taken on Feb. 15, 2026 shows vehicles driving on an expressway in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. The figure represents a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday.The figure represents a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Sunday.Trips by road are expected to increase 10.8 percent year on year to total 268.75 million on Sunday, while journeys by rail and air are predicted to rise 4.3 percent and 6.4 percent. Waterway passenger trips on Sunday are expected to surge 28.1 percent year on year.The Spring Festival, which is also known as Chinese New Year, falls on Feb. 17 this year. Though the official holiday lasts for nine days, this year's travel rush began on Feb. 2 and will continue until March 13.

A bullet train runs in the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers are pictured at the Jiaxing South Railway Station in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers take a train at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers wait for trains at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2026. Over 285 million inter-regional passenger trips are predicted across China on Sunday, the first day of this year's nine-day Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua