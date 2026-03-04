Beyond spectacles, humanoid robots exploring wider applications

Humanoid robots perform with a child in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

At a "robot school" in east China's Shandong Province, dozens of humanoid robots are mimicking human engineers as they carry trays, fold clothes, and fetch bottled water from the shelves, as part of the training for their real-world jobs."Our ultimate goal is to enable them to perceive and adapt to environments like humans," said Su Kairui, head of the Leju (Jinan) humanoid robot data training center in the city of Jinan, which features 11 categories of application scenarios from transporting goods in a factory to home care.Humanoid robots commanded the spotlight at China's most-watched Spring Festival Gala for the second consecutive year. Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, one of the four participating companies, sent phalanxes of robots to perform complex martial arts and gymnastic movements, from drunken fist to Thomas Flair.Their audience later included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who visited the company last month and watched its robots performing different tasks.Robotic firms and industry observers say such performances showcase not only the performing prowess of humanoid robots, but also technological advances that will pave the way for broader future applications.In a written reply to Xinhua, Unitree Robotics said that many technical hurdles had been cleared for the gala performance, directly addressing challenges facing robots' real-world applications.For instance, the algorithm enabling multiple robots to coordinate complex formations on stage can be adapted for real-time scheduling in a warehouse, it said.Similarly, the ability to perceive and adapt to external disturbances, as shown in the cudgel play by robotic and children performers, is crucial for robots' safe operation in homes or factories.BEYOND STAGESThe industry is rushing to turn these technological gains into practical use, with robot training centers mushrooming in provinces such as Anhui, Zhejiang and Shandong. Some humanoid robot companies have received early commercial orders."The industry is at a critical stage of technological breakthroughs and an accelerating expansion of application scenarios," said Li Dezheng, general manager of Xingjie Innovation Robotics Co., Ltd. in Shandong's Binzhou City. The company's humanoid robots have been deployed in chemical parks, data centers, shopping malls and schools.Xingjie saw a rapid growth in orders from corporate customers in 2024 and 2025. Government purchases account for around 20 percent, while enterprises hold a dominant share of around 70 percent, with the remaining directed toward educational and research institutions."There is a practical need for robots to replace some repetitive labor and improve production and life efficiency," he said.Guo Jishun, general manager of Gelanruo, a Wuhan-based robotic company, expected intelligent manufacturing, smart warehousing, and emotional companionship to be the first three sectors for the real-world deployment of humanoids."The current surge in humanoid robots is driven by greater AI capabilities and growing computing power of AI chips, which are now advanced enough to enable humanoid use in complex scenarios," Guo said.China has intensified efforts to foster future industries such as embodied AI, as outlined in recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). The goal is to cultivate new economic growth engines through technological innovation and market exploration.According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China had more than 140 humanoid-robot manufacturers and over 330 humanoid-robot models by 2025. A Morgan Stanley report from 2025 indicates that over the past five years, China has recorded 7,705 humanoid robot patents -- five times as many as the U.S. -- and accounted for 54 percent of global industrial robot installations.GOVERNMENT'S PUSHExperts say that, considering the early stage of the humanoid-robot industry, public exposure through performances and shows is necessary. So is the government support in fast-tracking applications."If you don't train robots in real-world scenarios, you can't truly advance the technology. What's most concerning is being denied the opportunity to use them," said Li Chao, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of DEEP Robotics.This concern has been largely alleviated by government support in creating new application scenarios and driving the adoption of robots. "This is what makes our overseas peers most envious of us," he said.Li Xingteng, deputy general manager of Hangzhou Embodied Intelligence Pilot Base Technology Co., Ltd., said the government's involvement has mostly been in matching supply and demand. "It is precisely the advantage of the government, as it is difficult for a single enterprise to achieve these," he said.The pilot base, mainly funded by state capital, has been helping robotic companies meet real-world demands by fostering cooperation, identifying new application scenarios, and accelerating robot deployment.At the current stage, it is essential to support broader participation and diverse teams in conducting experiments and exploration, he explained."Only through extensive exploration can technological progress be truly advanced. This is what every industry must do during the early phases of technological development," said Li.