Annual session of China's national legislature to run from March 5 to 12

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold its annual session from March 5 to 12 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Wednesday.



The fourth session of the 14th NPC is set to begin on Thursday morning and conclude on the afternoon of March 12, spokesperson Lou Qinjian said at a press conference.



All preparations have been completed for the session, which has 11 items on its agenda, Lou added.

