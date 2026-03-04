Chinese people will never allow any external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, says NPC spokesperson on China-Japan ties

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefs the press on the session. Photo: VCG

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.A reporter said at the press conference that over the past year, China has engaged in frequent high-level exchanges with neighboring countries, and regional cooperation has shown positive momentum. However, the difficulties and setbacks in China-Japan relations have also drawn attention. Against this backdrop, the reporter asked how China will promote the development of relations with neighboring countries, including Japan.Lou noted that neighboring countries are close neighbors that cannot be moved. How a major country interacts with its neighbors reflects its worldview, its vision for order, and its values. China has always prioritized its neighborhood in the overall diplomacy, and has been consistently committed to promoting regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.Lou stated that safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests is both the starting point and the ultimate goal of all foreign engagements. The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and the core of China's core interests.Lou stated that China firmly opposes the erroneous remarks made by the Japanese leader regarding Taiwan, noting that the Chinese people will never allow any external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.Global Times