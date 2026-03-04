Local documentaries give unique perspective of China

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

How do documentaries interact with places to spark a true cultural connection? The recent documentary Thousand Years of Huizhou offers a compelling case study."Hui" is more than just a cultural and geographical shorthand in China; it evokes a rich array of images the moment it is mentioned: Huizhou-style architecture, the legendary Huizhou merchants, Huiban opera, Huizhou cuisine, and Huizhou ink sticks - all these are steeped in Chinese tradition and tied to a single land: Huizhou.As a historical, cultural and geographical concept, Huizhou in East China's Anhui Province, centered around the six counties of the ancient Huizhou prefecture, officially got its name in 1121 during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), later becoming a longstanding cultural entity.Centered on "the culture and daily lives of Huizhou people," Thousand Years of Huizhou unfolds a sweeping panorama of the region's millennium-old heritage, answering the question "What is Huizhou culture?" in relatable terms. Through Huizhou's story, it also casts light on the unbroken context of Chinese culture.Rather than following a rigid chronological structure, Thousand Years of Huizhou organizes its narrative around the defining characteristics of Huizhou culture, using key moments in its history to tie the story together. To illustrate this approach, a few standout episodes capture the essence of the region's heritage.For example, the first episode delves into Huizhou's origins, answering the fundamental question of how this distinct cultural region came into being. The third episode explores Huizhou's deep cultural emphasis on education, showing how a passion for learning became a core part of the local identity passed down through generations. Meanwhile, the seventh episode unpacks the architectural ingenuity of Huizhou, highlighting the timeless Eastern aesthetics embodied in its iconic white walls and black tiles. These episodes, along with others in the series, offer snapshot views of Huizhou's culture, collectively covering its most essential aspects.As one of China's most distinctive cultural regions, Huizhou serves as a "living fossil" for understanding the country's traditional rural society and culture. A vast nation like China is made up of countless specific "places" such as these, and it is through these tangible locales that the image of China becomes real, multifaceted, and complete."Place" is a relative spatial concept: Viewed as a whole, China's diverse regions form layers of interconnected "places"; from a global perspective, China itself stands as a unique "place," both geographically and culturally.For many international audiences, China's vast size and deep cultural heritage can feel overwhelming to grasp in its entirety.Historically, China's international cultural outreach has relied heavily on grand narratives and national landscapes, an approach that effectively shapes a unified image but struggles to resonate emotionally with foreign audiences.The fusion of documentaries and local stories offers an alternative narrative path. On the one hand, documentaries, with their commitment to truth, audio-visual storytelling, and role as cultural messengers, bring individual "places" to life through authentic, in-depth, and accessible imagery and storytelling.On the other hand, local-focused documentaries avoid direct references to "China" as a monolith; instead, they dive into the lives, objects, and landscapes of specific regions, allowing international audiences to connect with China on a more personal, experiential level.In the context of telling China's story effectively, documentaries and local narratives can combine to create a powerful "chemical reaction." First, documentaries can connect local stories with global interests. As seen in documentaries like A Bite of China, The Yangtze River, and The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, the key is to use local experiences as a bridge to shared human interests, emotions, and values.Rather than imposing local Chinese experiences on international audiences, we should uncover the universal human joys, struggles, and aspirations within these stories, drawing universal wisdom from local contexts.Second, documentaries can foster cooperation between places worldwide. For instance, cross-regional co-productions, joint broadcasts, and cultural exchange programs centered on the "Belt and Road Initiative" and the BRICS cooperation mechanism have shifted the focus from national to local levels. By adapting to a more targeted "one place, one policy," these initiatives boost engagement and effectiveness.Third, documentaries can turn passive "watching" into active "experiencing." In recent years, as China has opened its doors wider, including expanding visa-free and transit visa-free policies, young people overseas have flocked to the country. The phrase "City or Not City" has gone viral, and visiting famous Chinese locations has become a top priority for many travelers.By creating documentaries and short videos themed around "Checking out China," focusing on local destinations, and leveraging social media to engage international audiences, especially Gen Z, we can encourage them to turn their interest into real cultural and travel experiences.By delving into local stories, shifting from passive observation to immersive engagement, our understanding of China deepens, rooted in the richness of its individual places.The author is an associate professor with the Communication University of China. life@globaltimes.com.cn