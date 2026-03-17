PHOTO / CHINA
Braving the cold
By VCG Published: Mar 17, 2026 12:27 AM
Amid heavy snow in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a driver gives thumb-up and salute to the police officer who is bravely standing duty in the blizzard on March 16, 2026. Photo: VCG

Amid heavy snow in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a driver gives thumb-up and salute to the police officer who is bravely standing duty in the blizzard on March 16, 2026. Photo: VCG




RELATED ARTICLES
Blizzard hits Xinjiang in NW China, breaks records, impacts transport

A blizzard has swept across many parts of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region since Wednesday, disrupting traffic ...

Takixken road port in China's Xinjiang

Takixken road port in China's Xinjiang

Xinjiang's Burqin County offers equestrian class in schools

Ulahat Ulan, a senventh grade student of Oymak Boarding School, leads a horse during an equestrian class in ...