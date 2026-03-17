Braving the cold

Amid heavy snow in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a driver gives thumb-up and salute to the police officer who is bravely standing duty in the blizzard on March 16, 2026. Photo: VCG
A blizzard has swept across many parts of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region since Wednesday, disrupting traffic ...
Takixken road port in China's Xinjiang
Ulahat Ulan, a senventh grade student of Oymak Boarding School, leads a horse during an equestrian class in ...