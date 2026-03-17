Chinese women’s team suffers narrow defeat to hosts Australia at Asian Cup

Chinese women's national football team Photo: VCG

The Chinese women's national football team suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Australia in the semifinals of the Women's Asian Cup on Tuesday.While the loss prevents the Chinese team from a title defense opportunity, the Steel Roses' strong run through the competition has already secured their qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.Tuesday's match itself was a closely contested affair befitting two Asian women's football powerhouses.Australia scored the first goal in the 17th minute when Caitlin Foord finished a slick move involving Mary Fowler and Charlotte Carpenter, slotting a first-time effort into the net.China responded brilliantly nine minutes later. Zhang Linyan earned and converted a penalty after being brought down by Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, calmly placing her shot into the bottom corner to level the scoreboard at 1-1.After the halftime break, Sam Kerr restored Australia's lead in the 58th minute, sliding a composed finish from a tight angle after a swift transition involving Foord, as the Matildas capitalized on the space left behind China's high press.China pushed for an equalizer in the second half, with Chen Qiaozhu heading a chance wide in the 74th minute and creating danger on fast breaks, but fatigue from their extra-time quarterfinal three days earlier started to take a toll.China's 20-year-old midfielder Wang Aifang, who was playing her first Asian Cup for the national team, was emotional after the defeat."I'm truly moved by our unity as a team. Everyone gave it their all. Although there was regret, we've already done amazingly well," Wang told the live broadcaster amid tears after the match."The senior players guided us young players to grow. I hope I can contribute even more to the team. Our future will only get better and better."Forward Shao Ziqin and defender Chen Qiaozhu emerged as key figures across the tournament for the Chinese team, injecting youth and dynamism into a squad blending experience with fresh talent.China advanced unbeaten from the group stage, topping Group B with solid defense and effective attacking play, conceding zero goals but scoring seven. En route to the semifinals, the team also ­defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 after extra time.The Chinese women's team has participated in the Asian tournament 16 times, each time making it into the top four.China's talismanic forward Wang Shuang, one of Asia's most decorated female footballers and whose career includes stints at Paris Saint-­Germain and Tottenham Hotspur at 31, did not participate in the semifinal against Australia due to a yellow card suspension.Nicknamed the "Steel Roses," the team's perseverance and strength have defined the program since its golden era in the 1990s, which included an Olympic silver medal at Atlanta 1996 and the World Cup runners-up finish.Although dominance in Asia faced challenges in the early 21st century, China has never finished outside the top four in the continental championship.Triumph in 2022, coming from two goals down in the final against South Korea with late strikes from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi, ended a 16-year wait for the title and set the foundation for the current squad's ambitions.The qualification for Brazil 2027 World Cup ensures the team the exposure to the highest level of international competition, which could also serve as inspiration for domestic development.Several Chinese female footballers are now playing overseas to hone their skills, including Yuan Cong and Wang Ying, who are currently competing in Australia's ­A-League Women.