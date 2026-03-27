Some media outlets keen to publish ambiguous but false information, Chinese FM spokesperson responds to question over reported SMIC supplies to Iranian military

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question for comment on a Reuters report citing US officials and claiming that Chinese chipmaker SMIC has sent chipmaking tools to Iran's military and that the process began roughly a year ago, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that he is not familiar with the situation mentioned by the reporter. "What I can tell you is that recently some media outlets have been keen to publish ambiguous but actually false information, which we have verified and found to be fake news," Lin said.Global Times