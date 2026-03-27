SOURCE / ECONOMY
Some media outlets keen to publish ambiguous but false information, Chinese FM spokesperson responds to question over reported SMIC supplies to Iranian military
By Global Times Published: Mar 27, 2026 04:30 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian



In response to a question for comment on a Reuters report citing US officials and claiming that Chinese chipmaker SMIC has sent chipmaking tools to Iran's military and that the process began roughly a year ago, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that he is not familiar with the situation mentioned by the reporter. "What I can tell you is that recently some media outlets have been keen to publish ambiguous but actually false information, which we have verified and found to be fake news," Lin said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
China needs new long tech march after US attack on SMIC: Global Times editorial

China must smash US attempts to strangle China’s technological development. China’s economic and technological research and development capabilities ...