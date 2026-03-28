PLA Southern Theater Command urges Philippines to strictly control operations of its maritime and air troops, immediately cease provocative, risky acts

Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command

Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command stated, on March 25, PLANS 532 was conducting a routine patrol in the waters under China’s jurisdiction near Zhubi Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao. Upon detecting a Philippine Navy ship, PLANS 532 initiated radio communications to remind the Philippine ship. Ignoring repeated radio reminders from the Chinese side, the Philippine ship 507, navigating on the port side of PLANS 532, adjusted its course to the starboard side before making a deliberate turn to the same direction, dangerously approaching PLANS 532 and disrupting its navigation. PLANS 532 then took professional and standardized moves, successfully avoiding an accident.The operation of the Philippine Navy ship was unsafe and unprofessional, which could have easily led to a maritime accident. Worse still, the Philippine side made a false accusation, claiming that the Chinese ship made a “dangerous approach”. We sternly urge the Philippine side to strictly control operations of its maritime and air troops, immediately cease all provocative and risky acts, as well as its smear campaigns and propaganda. The troops of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty, security, and peace and stability in the South China Sea.