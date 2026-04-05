ZXMOTO founder Zhang Xue responds to previous misinterpreted remark of ‘not a single cent’ regarding govt support

Screenshot from Zhang Xue’s Douyin account

As ZXMOTO founder Zhang Xue’s remark of “not a single cent” in a previous interview sparked discussion and misinterpretation regarding the support provided by the Chongqing government, Zhang responded late Saturday night via his account on the social media platform Douyin. He explained that at that time, he was thinking that, on one hand, he didn’t take money from the government; on the other, to be honest he intended to show off a bit — “look, I can pull off something this cool all on my own.”He added that “the government only needs to set the stage well, and that would be great; the rest is up to the enterprises to work hard.”

Zhang Xue (center) poses for a photo with his son (right) and motobike racing driver Valentin Debise. Photos: Courtesy of the Evan Bros team