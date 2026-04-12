Mainland unveils package of policies, measures to boost ties with Taiwan

Authorities on the Chinese mainland have put forward a package of 10 policies and measures to boost exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.



The Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee unveiled the package on Sunday, saying it aims to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and enhance the kinship and well-being of compatriots across the Strait.



The announcement came as a delegation from the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led by its chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, is wrapping up a mainland visit from Tuesday to Sunday.



Efforts will be made to explore the establishment of a regular communication mechanism between the CPC and the KMT, and an institutionalized platform will be set up to promote two-way exchanges between young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the office said in a statement.



Efforts will be made to push the coastal areas of Fujian Province -- the mainland province which is close to Taiwan -- to share water, electricity, and gas supplies with Kinmen and Matsu, and promote the construction of sea-crossing bridges linking the two areas, when conditions permit.



The mainland will fast-track the full resumption of regular direct flights across the Taiwan Strait, including flights to and from mainland cities of Urumqi, Xi'an, Harbin, Kunming and Lanzhou.



Kinmen will be supported to use the new airport built in its adjacent city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.



A communication mechanism will be set up on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence" to facilitate the entry of Taiwan's agricultural and fishery products that meet the quarantine standards into the mainland.



The mainland will explore building wharves and berths in regions where conditions permit for distant-water fishing vessels from the Taiwan region, and mull providing convenience for the sale of their fish catch on the mainland, according to the statement.



It will also facilitate registration procedures for qualified Taiwan food manufacturers and the entry of their food products into the mainland market.



According to the statement, the mainland will explore the establishment of more trading markets for small-ticket items with Taiwan and support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises from Taiwan to expand business on the mainland.



The statement noted that qualified TV shows, documentaries and animations from Taiwan can be aired on the mainland, adding that people from Taiwan can participate in micro drama production on the mainland in various forms.



The mainland will also promote the resumption of individual tours for Shanghai and Fujian residents to Taiwan, the statement said.