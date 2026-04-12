AI can extend a book’s reach, but not at the expense of its essence

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

When Elegy for the Dying Township, the latest novel by acclaimed Chinese writer Su Tong, was launched, it did not simply appear as a book on shelves. Instead, it arrived alongside a series of ­AI-generated micro-films that creatively reimage the novel's narrative. This marks an experiment by China's publishing industry to embrace new technology and use AI to assist the promotion of books and reading.This experiment signals a potential turning point: Could AI-powered video storytelling rejuvenate how publishers connect with younger audiences, or does the trend risk flattening the rich complexity of literature to mere visual spectacle?The first episode of this AI micro-film series was recently released. Produced by the publisher of the original novel, the series has five episodes, each lasting about four to five minutes. Many readers have conveyed interest in following the updates. Su Tong, the author of the novel, supports this kind of exploration, describing it as a new way for publishers to promote books in the age of AI. According to Shanghai-based outlet The Paper, he said that even if this approach does not directly boost book sales, it is still a worthwhile experiment.The report said that the video parts of the AI micro-films were created using several leading AI image and video platforms from both China and abroad. The script was co-adapted by Zhu ­Yimiao, a deputy dean of the School of Literature at Nanjing Normal University, together with staff from the publisher."The true value of literature never changes - it is about life and fate, about feelings and the soul. But every era has its own taste, and also different ways to spread literature. Words, or literature in general, only gain meaning and value by being shared. Today, it's worth trying to promote books with AI. Whether this will become a trend, I cannot say, but at least it gives us one more option," Chinese writer Hu Xuewen told the Global Times on Sunday.At the same time, Hu stressed that marketing means such as this mainly help people notice a book or become interested in it. To truly appreciate a book, people still need to read the original text.The fact is, traditional book promotion methods, such as book reviews, author events, static posts on social media platforms, barely make a dent among younger digital-native readers.Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the use of AI in book marketing is feasible, especially given its low cost and quick turnaround. For publishers looking to experiment with new media, AI offers an accessible path to entry. The visual nature of AI films can also lower the barrier for reading, directly reaching younger audiences who might never pick up the book otherwise.Micro-films created with AI can be visually striking, using carefully chosen scenes and moods from Elegy for the Dying Township to hook a new audience. The trick, Zhang stressed, is to set clear boundaries: AI visualizations should act as highlights or "trailers," never replacements. Content selection is crucial - build suspense, keep the best twists in the book, and clearly prompt viewers that the real depth and richness await in the original novel. This "hook thinking," as Zhang called it, encourages curiosity rather than passive consumption, ensuring the video serves only to lead the viewer back to reading instead of acting as a shortcut.Meanwhile, Zhang urged caution, noting that while technically impressive, current AI output remains mechanical when it comes to conveying subtle emotions and narrative depth. For works with strong literary qualities - Su's included - these limitations become especially clear. Literature is, after all, more than just plot points and dramatic visuals. It is language, nuance, ambiguity, and the unspoken space between words - elements that do not always survive the jump to a five-minute video.There is a real danger that AI-produced micro-films could unintentionally dilute, oversimplify, or even misrepresent the core of the original work. In the scramble for more clicks and views, what if the complexity and emotional resonance of Su's novel are reduced to melodrama, or the subtlety of a scene is lost in visual noise? The strength of technology must not overshadow the soul of literature.As Zhang concluded, in all cases, AI and digital tools must remain the handmaidens of literature - they should expand access, open new channels, and spark curiosity, but never become the main attraction themselves.Genuine reader engagement comes not only from content, but also from context and interaction. AI micro-films should be designed as invitations, not summaries. Embedding book purchase links, exclusive author insights, or unseen footage within the videos can help create a closed loop that moves viewers toward the book itself, rather than just offering a self-contained visual treat.As industry insiders like Zhang and Hu noted, it is this careful balance - embracing innovation, while safeguarding the core of literary art - that will determine whether AI tools truly bring new life to books in the digital age.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn