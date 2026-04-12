200 Vietnamese youth embark on ‘Red Study Tour’ in China

A group of young visitors from Vietnam tours the Guangzhou Metro Museum in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 12, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee

Two hundred young representatives from Vietnam have joined a study camp from April 11 to 18 as part of the "Red Study Tours" project, with activities held in Beijing and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province.The study camp, themed "Inheriting the Red Gene and Taking on the Mission of the Times," took Vietnamese youth to major revolutionary history education sites, including the Museum of the Communist Party of China, the memorial hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China, and the former headquarters of the Vietnam Revolutionary Youth Association in Guangzhou.In addition, the Vietnamese participants will visit villages, industrial parks, and technology companies to gain a comprehensive understanding of the achievements of Chinese-style modernization. They will also tour cultural heritage sites such as the Great Wall and the Palace Museum to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture.Chinese and Vietnamese youth will also engage in thematic seminars, book-sharing sessions, youth speech events, and dialogue forums, conducting in-depth discussions on topics such as carrying forward revolutionary heritage, strengthening ideals and convictions, cultural inheritance and innovation, and economic cooperation.Between May 2025 and March 2026, there were eight themed "Red Study Tour" camps organized for Vietnamese youth in 10 provincial-level regions, with a total of over 1,000 Vietnamese youths participated.