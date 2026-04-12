GT Voice: China-Laos Railway-driven travel boom shows potential for co-op

The China-Laos Railway Photo: VCG

The China-Laos Railway has added strong momentum to regional tourism cooperation since the launch of its international passenger service three years ago.As of Sunday, more than 800,000 cross-border passengers from more than 120 countries and regions had traveled on the service, driving a remarkable increase in consumption at scenic spots, hotels, and restaurants along the route and creating a unique cross-border tourism economic circle, CCTV News reported.The remarkable development underscores how improved transportation infrastructure serves as a catalyst for regional development, transforming geographical proximity into economic synergy.Improved transportation infrastructure has always been a precondition for regional tourism development. Before the railway opened, the areas along the line were endowed with abundant natural and cultural resources, yet they were long constrained by limited accessibility.The operation of international passenger trains has broken the physical barriers, linking a string of renowned tourism destinations including Kunming, Xishuangbanna, Luang Prabang and Vientiane, with more than 560 scenic spots, forming a key corridor for cross-border travel, according to Xinhua.This convenient and efficient travel experience has not only sparked interest in new tourism models - such as "visiting Laos by rail" and "exploring Yunnan by rail" - but also boosted regional economic development. Leveraging the railway, these transport advantages are translating into tangible gains. Xishuangbanna's tourism market has grown significantly: in 2025, it received 674,100 overseas visitors and generated $441 million in foreign exchange earnings from tourism, both increasing by more than 110 percent year on year.Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists entering China visa free through the Mohan railway port rose by 48 percent year on year in 2025. On the Lao side, cities such as Vientiane and Luang Prabang have also seen tourist numbers climb steadily, according to the CCTV News report.Moreover, the tourism boom driven by international passenger trains is only a microcosm of the broader effects of the China-Laos Railway. What this railway carries goes far beyond travelers - it delivers the development dividends of regional connectivity, which has reshaped the landscape of regional trade. The railway recorded robust growth of 62.7 percent year-on-year in cross-border cargo trade in the first quarter, according to Kunming Customs.According to a World Bank forecast, the transit trade through Laos along the railway corridor could reach an estimated 3.9 million tons per year by 2030, and Laos' tourism industry could benefit greatly from an increase in demand for passenger rail traffic, which is expected to account for the majority of train traffic by 2030.The continuous release of regional trade potential and the convergence of people have driven the efficient flow of capital, logistics, and goods, bringing a steady stream of jobs and business opportunities to businesses along the route - from small street shops to cultural and tourism businesses, all benefiting from this connectivity. These tangible gains have ultimately become the foundation of regional economic integration.As a "golden corridor" driving regional economic integration, facilitating trade and personnel exchanges, the China-Laos Railway offers a valuable reference for greater regional cooperation, especially in the tourism sector. This model applies not only to China and ASEAN countries but also to other regions along the Belt and Road.From a new engine of tourism to an economic growth belt, the China-Laos Railway has proved that connectivity can lead to win-win cooperation and regional development. With the continuous heating up of tourism cooperation, the China-Laos Railway has opened up a new path for the high-quality development of regional tourism and set a new model for deepening practical cooperation between China and ASEAN.With the further release of the railway's capacity, deeper development of tourism resources along the line, upgrading of cultural tourism products, and ever-deepening cross-border collaboration, the region is bound to unlock even greater development potential.