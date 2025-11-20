Illustration: VCG



In March, a Chinese-brand car outsold traditional automotive giants such as Ford, Nissan and Volkswagen, becoming the monthly sales champion in the UK. During the same period, Chinese brands accounted for 15 percent of new car sales in the UK, doubling year-on-year, compared with just 1.3 percent five years ago. This is another impressive achievement of the Chinese automotive industry in the European market. British society is increasingly "falling in love with Chinese cars." Not only are consumers voting with their wallets in favor of Chinese vehicles, but headlines such as "As an electric vehicle editor, I would buy one" have also become common in mainstream British media.



How did Chinese cars achieve this? Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, believed there are three reasons: The UK car market has "always been very open"; Chinese companies are moving "quickly"; and they offer "drivers something they want." These three elements are mutually reinforcing and indispensable.



The UK currently imposes a 10 percent import tariff on Chinese cars. Compared with the US unilateral tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as well as the EU's anti-subsidy duties and its latest "price undertaking" measures, the relatively friendly tariff environment in the UK has opened the door for British consumers to choose Chinese cars. It is precisely this pro-competition market atmosphere that makes a "quick move" by Chinese firms possible. The same car can be more easily accessible and sold at a significantly lower final price in the UK than in other Western markets, providing both a strong incentive for companies to expand and a major boost to consumer willingness to buy.



Meeting "what drivers want" is the decisive factor behind Chinese automakers' success. Their products combine competitive pricing, advanced technology and solid build quality, precisely addressing the needs of UK consumers. Given the underdeveloped charging infrastructure across Europe, Chinese companies have actively promoted plug-in hybrid models to effectively meet the demand for electrified mobility. With widely recognized strengths in new energy technologies, quality that rivals mainstream international brands, and more affordable pricing and design, the popularity of Chinese cars is, at its core, an inevitable outcome of market choice.



What is particularly striking is the UK government's open attitude toward Chinese automakers and its confidence in facing competition. In response to the "wave of Chinese car imports," UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle stated clearly that he does not want to prevent UK consumers having access to cars of their choice, and added that the UK would welcome Chinese investment if the conditions are right, encouraging "huge opportunities" for jobs and investment from Chinese carmakers. At the same time, the UK is working with an India company to build a gigafactory. Against the backdrop of the green transition, no country can close its doors and develop in isolation. The new energy vehicle industry has long moved beyond a go-it-alone model; it is characterized by rapid technological iteration, high levels of cross-sector coordination, and global division of labor and cooperation.



Rather than simply following some countries in imposing high tariffs, strict entry standards, and high barriers, the UK has adhered to market principles and practical rationality while handling competition prudently. This also shows that, in the face of global industrial shifts, Europe is not defined solely by protectionism - pragmatic cooperation continues to thrive.



As the fires of conflict in the Middle East raise awareness of energy security, demand for electric vehicles in China is expanding. The so-called "overcapacity" spoken of by the West actually provides an alternative for a world seeking energy security solutions, highlighting the absurdity of certain narratives about China. In an interview with the BBC, Business Secretary Peter Kyle compared the Chinese automotive industry to Japan's car industry in the 1990s.



After the oil crisis back then, fuel-efficient and durable Japanese cars swept through Europe and America with unstoppable momentum, and the UK government even welcomed Japanese automakers despite pressure. This served as a historical reference for today's global attitude toward Chinese automobiles.



Tying their own hands with political narratives of "de-risking" cannot stop the tide of embracing industrial openness and cooperation. The UK is not alone in this regard. Spain is actively attracting Chinese investment in the electric vehicles and green energy sectors, while Canada is also adjusting its policies on electric vehicles from China.



These trends indicate that an increasing number of countries are reassessing the practical value of collaborating with China in light of their own green transitions, industrial upgrades, and consumer welfare. The performance of Chinese new energy vehicles in the UK market represents not only an upward sales curve but also a trajectory of open cooperation and mutually beneficial development.



The BBC said the UK will "be miles ahead of other G7 countries when it comes to being open to the extraordinary rise of the world's biggest car exporter, China." We are pleased to see the UK playing the role of a "pioneer," setting aside prejudices and engaging in pragmatic cooperation to achieve greater alignment with China's high-quality development. We also look forward to the UK government's open stance inspiring other countries and promoting collective progress in the global automotive industry through fair competition.