CHINA / MILITARY
PLA Eastern Theater Command tracks, monitors Japanese vessel transiting Taiwan Straits, ensures effective control: spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Apr 17, 2026 07:17 PM
Latest News

Latest News


Senior Colonel Xu Chenghua, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Friday that from 4:02 to 17:50 on April 17, the Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi transited the Taiwan Straits, sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. The PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC) deployed naval and air assets to track and monitor the vessel throughout the process, ensuring an effective control of the situation, according to a statement released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command on its WeChat account.

Forces of the ETC will remain on high alert at all times, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, Xu said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Units of PLA Eastern Theater Command Conduct Long-Range Live Fire Drills to the South of Taiwan Island

Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command: At 1300, December 30, the ground forces ...

Ground Forces of PLA Eastern Theater Command Conduct Long-Range Live Fire Drills to the North of Taiwan Island

Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command: At 0900, December 30, the ground forces ...

'It strikes as soon as it commences' is defining feature of 'Justice Mission 2025' compared with previous drills around Taiwan island: expert

The PLA Eastern Theater Command launched on Monday the "Justice Mission 2025" military exercises. The Eastern Theater Command ...