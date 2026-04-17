PLA Eastern Theater Command tracks, monitors Japanese vessel transiting Taiwan Straits, ensures effective control: spokesperson

Latest News

Senior Colonel Xu Chenghua, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command said on Friday that from 4:02 to 17:50 on April 17, the Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi transited the Taiwan Straits, sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. The PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC) deployed naval and air assets to track and monitor the vessel throughout the process, ensuring an effective control of the situation, according to a statement released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command on its WeChat account.Forces of the ETC will remain on high alert at all times, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, Xu said.Global Times