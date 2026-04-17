China Coast Guard rescues fishing boat from Taiwan region in emergency near Diaoyu Dao

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On April 16, a fishing boat from China’s Taiwan region caught fire at approximately 76 nautical miles northeast of Huangwei Yu. 7 crew members were aboard the boat at the time of the incident. China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel on routine patrol duty immediately rushed to the affected waters to extinguish the fire and conduct search and rescue operations, according to a statement published by the CCG on Friday.As of now, 6 crew members have been rescued. Relevant rescue efforts are still ongoing. In accordance with the law, CCG will continue to protect the safety of life and property of Chinese fishermen , including those from the Taiwan region, and will effectively safeguard the normal navigation and operational order in the relevant waters, the statement said.