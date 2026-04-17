Robots steal the show at Canton Fair, as Chinese advanced manufacturing wins overseas orders

The 139th Canton Fair Photo: Chi Jingyi/GT

From badminton-playing humanoid robots, all-terrain quadruped robot dogs to lightweight exoskeletons and artificial intelligence (AI) glasses that translate over 100 languages, the 139th Canton Fair is buzzing with cutting-edge intelligent products that are turning science fiction into reality and winning overseas orders for Chinese enterprises, the Global Times learned.At the fair's first phase, held from Wednesday to Sunday and focusing on "advanced manufacturing," service robots, smart home appliances, and new-energy equipment have become the biggest crowd magnets. Foreign buyers are lining up, testing products, and signing deals on the spot.The service robot zone at the Canton Fair's exhibition hall is particularly packed, with long queues of foreign buyers, many of whom are livestreaming the experience, the Global Times witnessed.At Phybot's booth, global buyers lined up to play badminton with a 1.35-meter-tall humanoid robot. A salesperson of Phybot told the Global Times that after reinforcement learning, this model can also perform various service tasks such as clearing tables, serving tea, and giving guided tours.Mass production began in February. While Phybot, a Beijing-based AI startup, is currently focused on expanding the domestic market, it has received a large number of inquiries from buyers across Europe, the US, Japan, Southeast Asia, and South America, the salesperson said.Other highlights included spherical patrol robots capable of patrol and detection, flexible robotic hands that can perform delicate tasks, lightweight exoskeleton suits, and even a cute "bed-cleaning robot" designed specifically for mattresses and sofas.As the spherical patrol robot rolled smoothly at the booth of Hangzhou-based Rotunbot, numerous buyers stopped and took photos with it.A representative from Rotunbot told the Global Times that the company holds dozens of technical patents, among which the "spherical rolling principle" patent is the key to achieving single-point flexible rolling. This unique technology creates a high industry barrier, making it difficult for other companies to replicate.At Creatulize's booth, a compact machine was autonomously moving across a bed surface, drawing the attention of many overseas buyers. The company's CMO, Fan Yazhou, told the Global Times that this is their first time participating in the Canton Fair."Our bed-sweeping robots currently hold a high market share overseas. They are very popular in countries like Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan. We are now making every effort to expand into the European and American markets," Fan said.Beyond robots, other advanced manufacturing products are also seeing strong demand.First-time Canton Fair exhibitor ZXMOTO showcased its championship motorcycle models, having attracted a large number of buyers."I made an appointment with them (ZXMOTO) to talk, but they've been really busy," a buyer surnamed Lee from Singapore, told the Global Times on Friday, while waiting to negotiate with ZXMOTO's sales team.Lee runs a motorcycle business in Singapore and Cambodia. His main goal for attending the Canton Fair this time is to secure the agency rights for ZXMOTO in both markets.Tsann Kuen (Zhangzhou) Enterprise Co, which demonstrated fully automatic coffee machines and smart beef steak machines, secured orders worth approximately $10 million within the first three days of the Canton Fair,Gao Jianhua, vice general manager of the company, told the Global Times on Friday at its booth.To demonstrate its fully automatic coffee machines and allow visiting buyers to taste the freshly brewed coffee, Tsann Kuen's booth consumes 5 kilograms of coffee beans every day, brewing approximately 500 cups, according to Gao."Five buyers placed orders immediately after having a taste, each ordering between 10,000 and 15,000 units of coffee machines," said Gao.As China's foreign trade "barometer," the Canton Fair highlights the growing global competitiveness of Chinese advanced manufacturing. Driven by intelligent technology, "Made in China" is winning worldwide recognition with higher quality and stronger innovation.