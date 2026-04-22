Certain countries’ so-called allegation of China ‘stealing IP’ completely unfounded, says FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China is not only the "world's factory," but is also growing into a "global innovation laboratory." The so-called allegation that China "steals" intellectual property is a completely unfounded fabrication, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday, responding to media inquiries regarding certain countries have alleged that China infringes on intellectual property rights and "steals" cutting-edge technologies in key areas, and they use this as a pretext to issue various bans against China, despite China's continuous breakthroughs in areas such as AI, quantum technology and manned space mission.Guo said China's development relies on its own relentless efforts and also benefits from mutually beneficial international cooperation. China will continue to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, adhere to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, balance, and shared benefits, promote international cooperation in the field of intellectual property, and push the global intellectual property governance system in a more just and equitable direction."Protecting intellectual property rights is protecting innovation and safeguarding high-quality development," Guo said.April 26 marks the World Intellectual Property Day. According to the spokesperson, China has become a world major intellectual property power, ranking first in international patent applications for many years. China continues to deepen intellectual property protection, having established 81 national-level intellectual property protection centers, 50 rapid rights protection centers, and 99 overseas intellectual property dispute response guidance platforms. Public satisfaction with intellectual property protection is steadily improving. More and more multinational companies are establishing research and development centers in China, with the effective volume increasing year by year.Global Times