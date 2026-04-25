Chinese, Vietnamese coast guards conduct first joint patrol in Beibu Gulf in 2026: official release

Photo: China Coast Guard

To further deepen maritime cooperation between the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards and enhance law enforcement collaboration, jointly safeguard safety and stability in Beibu Gulf maritime area and fishery production order, the China Coast Guard 4303 flotilla and the Vietnam Coast Guard 8004 flotilla conducted the first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2026 from April 22 to 24. This marks the 30th joint patrol conducted by the maritime law enforcement department of China and Vietnam since 2006, according to an official release by the China Coast Guard on Saturday.The Chinese and Vietnamese coast guard flotillas followed the designated plan and route, conducting patrols from south to north along the maritime boundary line in the Beibu Gulf. They inspected vessels operating in the waters of both countries, conducted education for fishermen, and logged 54 hours of patrol covering 255.5 nautical miles. During the operation, five fishing vessels were monitored, and overall maritime activity remained orderly, read the release.During the patrol, the two sides also organized law enforcement exchanges, shared enforcement experience, and the operation achieved the expected results.The China-Vietnam joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf is a concrete measure to deepen maritime law enforcement cooperation between the two countries' coast guards. It further demonstrates the strong resolve of the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, read the release.It has become a model case of maritime law enforcement cooperation in the South China Sea and plays a positive role in conserving fishery resources in the Beibu Gulf, maintaining orderly fishing activities, jointly combating maritime crimes, and safeguarding regional security and stability, it said.The China Coast Guard will take this opportunity to further strengthen communication and exchanges with the Vietnam Coast Guard, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle maritime emergencies, and play an active role in maintaining maritime security and stability and building a higher-level China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.Global Times