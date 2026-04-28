Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting on economic situation and work

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to analyze and study the current economic situation and economic work.



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.



It was noted at the meeting that the Chinese economy has been off to a robust start this year, with key indicators beating expectations, underscoring its resilience and dynamism.



However, the economy still faces difficulties and challenges, and the foundation for the country's sustained economic recovery needs to be further consolidated, the meeting said. The meeting called for greater efforts and more concrete measures to bolster economic work.



Efforts should be made to achieve self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and build self-supporting and risk-controllable industrial chains, according to the meeting.



China should implement a more proactive fiscal policy and apply an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in a targeted and effective way, continuously expand domestic demand and optimize supply, the meeting said.



The meeting called for efforts to strengthen the domestic economy and improve domestic and international economic flows so as to get the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) off to a good start.



The meeting emphasized that China should make full use of macro policies, optimize fiscal spending structures, and make monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted.



The meeting called for more efforts to tap domestic demand potential, with measures to expand the supply of quality goods and services to drive consumption upgrading.



China should step up the planning and construction of water networks, new-type power grids, computing infrastructure, new-generation communications networks, urban underground pipelines, and logistics systems, and promote the commencement of major engineering projects where conditions are ripe, according to the meeting.



The meeting emphasized the need to accelerate the building of a modernized industrial system, noting the manufacturing sector should maintain a reasonable share in the economy. It urged further enhancing the building of a unified national market, and making further efforts to address involution-style competition.



China will fully implement the "AI plus" initiative, develop new forms of intelligent economy, and improve AI governance, according to the meeting.



The meeting urged efforts to systematically address external shocks and challenges, enhance energy and resource security, and respond to uncertainties with the certainty of high-quality development.



China should effectively prevent and defuse risks in key areas, strive to stabilize the property market, resolve local government debt risks in an orderly manner, and stabilize and boost confidence in capital markets.



The meeting also stressed the employment-first policy and vowed to strengthen public services in education, healthcare and childcare.