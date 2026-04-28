China conducts reviews of foreign investment in accordance with laws and regulations: FM on Manus acquisition case

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Addressing a question that the office of the foreign investment security review working mechanism has formally issued a decision to prohibit foreign investment in the Manus acquisition project and has ordered the parties involved to revoke the acquisition deal yesterday, and that two Manus executives have reportedly been barred from leaving China, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing on Tuesday that "For specific questions, please refer to the competent Chinese authorities. As a matter of principle, I would like to stress that the Chinese government conducts reviews of foreign investment and makes relevant decisions in accordance with laws and regulations."Global Times