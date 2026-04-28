China to continue promoting Chinese brands globally, injecting greater impetus into the world economy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China will continue to share the opportunities stemming from high-quality development with all parties, promote more Chinese brands globally, build more bridges for exchange with other countries, and inject greater impetus into the global economy, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.The remarks were made to a media inquiry seeking comments on multiple foreign media reports recently that an increasing number of Chinese brands, including tea beverages, hot pot chains, and sports brands, have launched a new wave of overseas market expansion and the view that Chinese companies are not only selling products abroad but also winning favor with foreign consumers through technology, design, supply chain efficiency, and localized services, as well as nurturing globally recognized brands.Lin Jian noted that, China, with its strong innovation capability, massive market vitality, and cultural appeal, is driving the upgrade of "Made in China" and embracing the world market through open cooperation.Chinese brands have become ambassadors for Chinese quality, serving as a vivid illustration of how China's development benefits the global economy, Lin said.Global Times