China’s first cross-Bohai drone logistics route officially opens, covering 340 kilometers in just 2 hours

Photo: screenshot of CMG’s report

China's first cross-Bohai drone logistics route, linking Dalian in Northeast China's Liaoning Province and Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province, commenced operations on April 29, significantly cutting transit times. Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called it a key milestone in advancing low-altitude equipment innovation through practical applications, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Thursday.



The low-altitude drone logistics route between Dalian and Qingdao uses a large fixed-wing drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 5.25 tons, covering a one-way distance of 340 kilometers in about two hours. Upon arriving at Laixi Airport in Qingdao, officials said the successful inaugural flight is expected to further boost the local low-altitude drone industry, CMG reported.



Zhang Peipei, an official with Qingdao Laixi's low-altitude economy task force, said the city is speeding up construction of an aerospace equipment industrial park to support low-altitude logistics. The plan includes expanding airport fueling facilities to cover all aviation fuel types, enhancing investment promotion and enterprise services, and strengthening overall operational support for the logistics routes, per the report.



