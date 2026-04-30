Xi stresses advancing basic research to solidify foundation for building China's strength in science, technology
By Xinhua Published: Apr 30, 2026 02:03 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged greater efforts and more concrete measures to strengthen basic research, enhance China's capacity for original innovation, and further solidify the foundation for building the country's strength in science and technology.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai.