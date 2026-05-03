Xi calls on Chinese youth to align personal pursuit with national progress

Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young Chinese to integrate their personal aspirations into the bigger picture of national development.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to the representatives of the awardees of the China Youth May Fourth Medal and New Era Youth Pioneer ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on Monday.



Xi also extended festive greetings to young people nationwide in the letter.



