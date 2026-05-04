Bangladeshi Foreign Minister to visit China from May 5 to 7: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will visit China from May 5 to 7, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have consistently developed friendly relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respecting each other and treating each other as equals. Bilateral relations have maintained steady and continuous development, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to another release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to questions regarding how China assesses the current state of China-Bangladesh relations and what China's expectations are for this visit.China attaches great importance to China-Bangladesh relations and is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to work with the new Bangladeshi government to enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative with high quality, and further promote the development of the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the spokesperson said.Global Times