Exclusive: China Coast Guard officers raise national flag at Tiexian Jiao in South China Sea, clean up garbage left by illegal Philippine personnel





The China Coast Guard (CCG) carried out maritime law enforcement and exercised territorial jurisdiction by landing on Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea on Sunday. The operation came after five Philippine crew members illegally set foot on China’s Tiexian Jiao of the Nansha Qundao the same day, the Global Times has learned from the CCG.



Photos show CCG law enforcement officers patrolled Tiexian Jiao, displayed the Chinese national flag to demonstrate national sovereignty, and collected video evidence of the Philippines’ illegal activities and ecological damage to the reef.

Footage also shows that after landing on the reef, CCG officers cleaned up pollutants discarded by Philippine personnel, including plastic bottles, foam boards and plastic bags. They also conducted a full inspection of Tiexian Jiao with metal detectors.



According to sources, five Philippine crew members illegally set foot on Tiexian Jiao on Sunday, ignoring repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side.



Insiders told the Global Times that the CCG carries out comprehensive inspections on Tiexian Jiao to prevent Philippine personnel from hiding markers and other illegal items on the reef. Such operations fully embody China’s exercise of sovereignty and jurisdiction over its own territory.



The China Coast Guard (CCG) carried out maritime law enforcement and exercised territorial jurisdiction by landing on Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea on Sunday. The operation came after five Philippine crew members illegally set foot on China’s Tiexian Jiao of the Nansha Qundao the same day, the Global Times has learned from the CCG.Photos show CCG law enforcement officers patrolled Tiexian Jiao, displayed the Chinese national flag to demonstrate national sovereignty, and collected video evidence of the Philippines’ illegal activities and ecological damage to the reef.Footage also shows that after landing on the reef, CCG officers cleaned up pollutants discarded by Philippine personnel, including plastic bottles, foam boards and plastic bags. They also conducted a full inspection of Tiexian Jiao with metal detectors.According to sources, five Philippine crew members illegally set foot on Tiexian Jiao on Sunday, ignoring repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side. CCG law enforcers identified the intruders and tackled the incident in accordance with the law, effectively safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. Insiders told the Global Times that the CCG carries out comprehensive inspections on Tiexian Jiao to prevent Philippine personnel from hiding markers and other illegal items on the reef. Such operations fully embody China’s exercise of sovereignty and jurisdiction over its own territory. Photo shows the various wastes, including plastic bottles, left by Philippine personnel who illegally set foot on China’s Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea on On May 3, 2026. Photo: CCG

A China Coast Guard officer picks up and inspects a discarded plastic bottle marked with Philippine brand at Tiexian Jiao on May 3, 2026. Photo: CCG

CCG officers display the Chinese national flag at Tiexian Jiao to safeguard territorial sovereignty on May 3, 2026. Photo: CCG

CCG officers display the Chinese national flag at Tiexian Jiao to safeguard territorial sovereignty on May 3, 2026. Photo: CCG