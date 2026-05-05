China's railway passenger trips surpass 100 mln during May Day holiday

Passenger trips on China's railway network have surpassed 100 million during the ongoing May Day holiday, the state railway operator said Tuesday.



According to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the railway system has operated safely and smoothly during the five-day holiday period ending Tuesday, with passenger trips reaching 117 million as of Monday.



Railways across the country transported over 20.38 million passengers on Monday alone. As return-trip traffic is expected to climb further, about 23 million passengers are projected to travel and 2,225 additional train services are arranged on Tuesday.



According to ticket data from the official railway booking platform, the most popular destinations on Tuesday include Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.



Railway authorities have been mobilizing capacity resources to manage the return-trip peak and ensure passengers travel safely and in an orderly manner. For instance, 707 additional trains serving popular routes have been arranged in Guangdong Province, south China.

