Photo: VCG

China's box office for the five-day May Day holiday ending on Tuesday totaled 758 million yuan (about 110 million U.S. dollars), slightly surpassing the total for the same period last year, data from the China Film Administration showed Wednesday.The figure compares with 747 million yuan in 2025, which marked a sharp decline from 1.5 billion yuan in 2024.Crime thriller "Vanishing Point" led the holiday box office, accounting for over one-third of total revenue. It was followed by Hong Kong-set action film "Cold War 1994," 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Chen Sicheng-directed comedy "Being Towards Death," and tear-jerker family drama "Dear You."