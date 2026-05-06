FM spokesperson responds to Rubio’s threat to impose secondary sanctions if China ignores US sanctions against Iran

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

The Chinese government opposes illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council. Relevant measures are concrete steps to implement the Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extra-territorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures in line with the law, Foreign Ministry (FM) spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.Lin was responding to a media question as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) order to block US sanctions against five Chinese refiners over alleged Iran oil ties. He was quoted by a report as saying, "If you don't comply with sanctions, you will face secondary sanctions."China's competent authorities have stated their position, the FM spokesperson said, adding China will keep a close eye on the unjustified extra-territorial application of foreign legislation and measures by relevant countries, and China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and companies in accordance with the law.In response to US sanctions imposed over allegations of involvement in Iranian petroleum transactions, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) issued a ban prohibiting any recognition, enforcement or compliance with US sanctions imposed on five Chinese companies on the grounds of their alleged involvement in Iranian petroleum transactions, according to a post the ministry released on its website on May 2.The five companies include Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refining Co, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co, Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Xinhai Group and Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co, according to the MOFCOM.The move is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organizations. The prohibition order took effect immediately, according to the ministry.The decision was made under the framework of China's National Security Law, the Law on Foreign Relations, the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and its implementing provisions, as well as the Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures.In a separate statement on May 2, a MOFCOM spokesperson stated that since 2025, the US, under its executive orders imposing sanctions on other countries, has targeted the five Chinese enterprises based on allegations of their involvement in Iranian petroleum transactions. The US measures - including placement on the SDN List, asset freezes, and transaction bans - improperly prohibit or restrict normal economic and trade activities between Chinese companies and third countries (or regions) as well as their citizens, legal persons, or other organizations. Such actions violate international law and basic norms governing international relations, according to the MOFCOM spokesperson.The spokesperson added that the MOFCOM will continue to closely monitor cases of improper extraterritorial application of foreign laws and measures. Where circumstances prescribed by the 2021 Blocking Rules exist, the MOFCOM will carry out follow-up work in accordance with the law.Global Times