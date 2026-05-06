Xizang’s booming e-commerce highlights inland China’s consumption, import potential

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

From yak meat sold through livestreams to packages delivered directly to doorsteps, e-commerce is gradually extending its presence in everyday life in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Despite its rugged terrain and late entry into digital markets, the region is increasingly integrated into broader commercial networks, allowing local producers to reach more consumers while improving the distribution of goods within local communities.The Xizang Daily reported on Wednesday that the region's online retail sales exceeded 28 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) in 2025, up 20 percent from the previous year. Online sales of physical goods accounted for 21.6 percent of total consumer retail sales, highlighting e-commerce's growing role in supporting economic activity across the region. These figures suggest that digital commerce is steadily contributing to higher-quality growth in the region, reinforcing its role as an important driver of development on the plateau.E-commerce is accelerating its reach in Xizang, influencing how businesses engage with consumers. Some local companies, supermarkets, and retail chains have introduced online sale channels, supporting the gradual integration of in-person and digital marketing alongside traditional operations. Farmers are also taking part, using short-video platforms to showcase local products to audiences across the country. This expanding commercial activity is creating additional sources of income for residents and strengthening economic vitality within local communities.These developments are also reflected in improvements to Xizang's logistics infrastructure. The region's vast territory and low population density have long posed challenges for transportation and delivery, but in recent years the system has gradually developed, with further expansion in progress.According to the Xizang Daily, the region's 2026 government work report calls for upgrading 60 county-level delivery centers and 4,000 village-level service stations. Strengthened logistics networks not only support the growth of e-commerce but also facilitate wider access to goods and services across the region.Rising incomes and improvements in logistics, among other factors, point to a steady growth in consumer capacity. According to statistics, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 107.854 billion yuan in 2025, up 4.4 percent from the previous year. Rural consumption, in particular, showed further potential, with retail sales in these areas totaling 18.584 billion yuan, an increase of 6.0 percent. These figures suggest that household spending is gradually strengthening across the region, indicating a sustained expansion in domestic consumption.Rising consumption, together with broader economic trends, has also contributed to an increase in imports, providing additional opportunities for international suppliers. Official data show that the total value of goods imported into Xizang reached 2.351 billion yuan in 2025, up 74.4 percent year-on-year. While this double-digit growth reflects a range of influences beyond the expansion of e-commerce, the growth of online sales has played a noticeable role in connecting imported products with more local consumers. As an emerging business model, e-commerce has thus created tangible opportunities for international goods to reach a wider market in Xizang.Xizang is far from an isolated case. In recent years, e-commerce in China's western regions has continued to grow at a relatively steady pace, as reflected in data on online retail platforms, e-commerce sales, and express delivery services.For example, driven by the integration of e-commerce with the agricultural and industrial sectors, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had more than 530,000 online retail stores in 2025. In Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, online retail sales reached 22.032 billion yuan in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 9.9 percent. These trends reflect the broader expansion of e-commerce into China's western regions, linking consumers and producers more effectively.Against this backdrop, the consumer and import potential of China's central and western markets warrants attention. In the first quarter of this year, imports in the central and western regions grew by 30.9 percent, 11.3 percentage points higher than the national average import growth rate. Imports of consumer goods in these regions increased by more than 20 percent, according to data from China Customs.As yak meat from Xizang makes more frequent appearances in online livestreams, the trend offers more than just a window into local specialties. It serves as meaningful barometer of the region's evolving e-commerce environment, giving international suppliers with a closer perspective on the expanding consumer potential across China's central and western markets.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn